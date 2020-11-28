Luita Auslam

October 11, 1947 - November 4, 2020

El Dorado Hills, California - On Wednesday, November 4, 2020, Luita Carolyn Auslam, loving wife, mother, Nanny, and friend passed into eternal life after a 14-month battle with ovarian cancer at the age of 73. Lu was born in Glendale, CA on October 11,1947, grew up in the San Fernando Valley, and graduated from Oxnard High School in 1965. Lu started her college education at Arizona State University, where she was a leader in the Tri-Delta sorority. She married her high school sweet-heart, David Auslam in 1968 and earned her elementary teaching license at CSU Sacramento. They lived in New Jersey in 1970-1972 during Dave's graduate schooling at Rutgers. They settled in Fair Oaks in 1976 where Lu became the co-founder/owner of Carden Sunrise Christian School from 1980-2005. Lu was on the leadership team with Bible Study Fellowship for many years and invested time and heart into men, women, and children throughout the Sacramento area. Lu is survived by her loving husband David, two daughters + sons-in-law, six adoring grandchildren, extended family and friends. Lu will be missed by many, but we look forward to the day that we will be reunited in Heaven.

Memorial service will be held on April 8th, 2021 at Fair Oaks Presbyterian Church.





