Guadalupe Fuentes Alva; AKA as Lupe and better known by all as "GRANDMA LOU", was born in Poth, Texas on June 27, 1924 to Martin Fuentes and Natalia Jimenez, and passed away peacefully on Sept. 3rd, 2020 at the age of 96. Growing up she had a passion for singing and was performing for Mexican Independence Day, Sept. 16, 1941, when she met the love of her life of nearly 64 years, Philip Bautista Alva, who was a guitarist. Lupe/GLou would welcome everyone into her home. She was accepting of everyone and always had food and drink for anyone who came to visit. She exemplified kindness, selflessness, completely devoted to her husband, her family and friends and all who knew her. She helped raise 4 generations of children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren with never a complaint. Alzheimer's robbed us of the Grandma Lou we knew, but can never rob us of her memory and everlasting love. She is preceded in death by Philip, her husband, her son Phillip Gerard and parents Martin and Natalia Fuentes, Sisters Juanita, Dolores and Brother Antonio. She is survived by daughters, Rachel Knecht (Ron), Beatrice Alva, Sandra Alva, Cynthia Morquecho and Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and Great-Great Grandchildren. Due to Covid, Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date.



