Lupe Martinez, age 90, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019. Born March 25,1929 in Mitchell, Nebraska. Beloved husband of Lupe S. Martinez of 63 years. Preceded in death by his son David Martinez. Loving Father of Daniel (Michelle, deceased), Elizabeth (Francisco), Marie Hope (David), Robert (Annette), Raymond, Julie, Mark (Lina); Loving Grandfather of 18 grandchildren, 33 Great-grandchildren and 1 Great-Great grandson; Loving Brother and Uncle to many Nieces and Nephews. Lupe was a Veteran and volunteered to serve in the Korean War. He served honorably and nobly in the Armed Forces in 1950-1954 as a Drill Sergeant, Regular Army and Quadrant leader. Lupe was a longtime member of the ILWU Union from 1955 until retirement in 1994, where he served as Business Agent/Secretary Treasurer, and continued his service with the Union for many more years. Viewing on Friday April 5th, from 8:30-10:00 am at Evergreen Memorial 3030 Fruitridge rd. Rosary at 10:30am and Catholic Mass at 11:00am at St. Rose Parish. Burial following mass at St. Mary's Cemetery. Reception at the Kavanaugh Center at St. Rose Church after burial. Please send flowers to Evergreen memorial at 3030 Fruitridge rd. 95820. Funeral Home Evergreen Memorial

3030 Fruitridge Road

Sacramento , CA 95820

