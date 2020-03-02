Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lupe R. Vasquez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born 2.26.1934 in Del Rio Texas Lupe Vasquez was called upon by the Lord our father on 2.23.2020 to the gates of heaven. Wife of Ralph Vasquez, mother of Lisa, Doreen, Chris and Rick. Grandmother of 11 and 24 great grandchildren. Sister of Elida Garibay, Lydia Olivas, Mike and Rudy Ramirez. There are not enough words to explain how Lupe has touch so many lives. Lupe has such a big heart and would welcome anyone with open arms. We are very fortunate that we have so many memories to cherish and live through. She will be greatly missed but know she will always be looking down watching over all of as our guardian angel. Celebration of Life - Mass 3.4.2020 10:00 A.M. All Hallows Church 5501 14th Ave Sacramento, CA 95820. Burial to follow St. Mary's Cemetery 6509 Fruitridge Road Sacramento, CA 95820. Reception following All Hallows Hall 5501 14th Ave Sacramento, CA 95820.

Born 2.26.1934 in Del Rio Texas Lupe Vasquez was called upon by the Lord our father on 2.23.2020 to the gates of heaven. Wife of Ralph Vasquez, mother of Lisa, Doreen, Chris and Rick. Grandmother of 11 and 24 great grandchildren. Sister of Elida Garibay, Lydia Olivas, Mike and Rudy Ramirez. There are not enough words to explain how Lupe has touch so many lives. Lupe has such a big heart and would welcome anyone with open arms. We are very fortunate that we have so many memories to cherish and live through. She will be greatly missed but know she will always be looking down watching over all of as our guardian angel. Celebration of Life - Mass 3.4.2020 10:00 A.M. All Hallows Church 5501 14th Ave Sacramento, CA 95820. Burial to follow St. Mary's Cemetery 6509 Fruitridge Road Sacramento, CA 95820. Reception following All Hallows Hall 5501 14th Ave Sacramento, CA 95820. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close