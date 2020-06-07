Lurline Ayame Phelps
Lurline Ayame Phelps age 90, Antelope, CA. passed on May 19, 2020. Lurline was born in Naalehu, Hawaii and served in the U.S. Army. After marriage she pursued a number of occupations leading to a lifelong career in civil service. A devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, her love of animals was only surpassed by her love of family. Preceded in death by her spouse of 66 years, Howard Phelps, Lurline is survived by son David (Amy), grandchildren Angela Rojo, Renny Rojo, Stuart (Kim), Vincent, Joshua and great grandchild Maximo Euan-Rojo. Private memorial to be held at a later date.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 7, 2020.
