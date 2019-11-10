Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lydia A. Gilman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lydia A. Gilman passed away peacefully at 94 years of age on October 26, 2019, at her home in Citrus Heights. She is survived by her children, Dennis Gilman and Joanne Volk, and her grandchildren, Jonathan and Stefanie Volk. Born on September 1, 1925, in Messina, Italy, she was the youngest of two brothers and a sister. Although born in Sicily, Lydia moved with her family to Milan, Italy, as a young teen in the early 1930s. There she came of age in the excitement of urban Milanese life, but also experienced the hostilities of World War II. Following the cessation of hostilities in 1945, at age 20 Lydia met her future husband, Chesley, at a local USO club in Milan - having been chaperoned there by her mother. Lydia and her husband stayed on in Italy after the war, where Chesley served as the Graves Registration Officer at the military c emetery in Nettuno, Italy. Upon coming to America in 1947, Lydia and Chesley settled in Spokane, Washington, where she learned English, worked at a variety of local jobs, and became a US citizen in 1948. Lydia loved to travel with her husband and by their 68th wedding anniversary she had visited more than 60 countries in Europe, Asia and South America. Lydia Gilman loved being surrounded by her family and loved ones. Due to her husband's long service in the military, she moved frequently but was always able to raise money and material support for the local orphanages. In Sacramento County, where she lived for over 50 years, she was active in the Italian Catholic Federation. For fun, Lydia was a skilled poker player and belonged to a number of card clubs. The family appreciates the many cards and flowers that have been received. There will be a family memorial at the Calvary Cemetery chapel at 7101 Verner Avenue in Citrus Heights on November 15 at 11 am.

