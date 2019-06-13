Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lydia Chato Cragun. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lydia Chato Cragun, 76, of Rancho Cordova, CA, left this ethereal plane on 5/16/2019. Accompanied by her son Darryl, she was visiting her homeland and late husband Elenito Actub, who had passed away May 6th. Within 12 hours of placing him at his final resting place in Iligan City, PH, she decided to join him. It was a rather beautifully poetic ending, coming back full circle to the place where she met and married both of the men in her life. Lydia was predeceased by Robert in Feb 2007, her first husband of 39 years. She is survived by her 2 sons, Darryl & Kevin, as well as her 2 grandchildren, Ayana & Cadin. The family will hold an informal Memorial service at her home on Sunday June 16th from 11-3pm. All are welcome to attend and to pay their respects. 11753 Azalea Garden Way, Rancho Cordova, CA 95742.

