Lydia Ellen Polacek Owens passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Lydia was a dedicated and beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Leon J.Owens of 45 years, and her cherished children; Abigail, Amelia (Patty Sabala), Elizabeth, Madeline (Nathan Roozee) and adored grandson, Owen Kaminsky. Also survived by her loving mother, Irene Polacek, dear sister Susan Butz, and many faithful in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her father John Polacek and son Jacob Owens. All who knew Lydia treasured her kindness, intelligence, patience and humility. While Lydia would not want to be remembered as anything but ordinary, her academic achievements (a medical degree and three Masters degrees), musical talent (a gifted pianist and flautist), culinary abilities (matzo ball soup specialist), and selfless devotion to family are just some of the qualities that reflect her exceptional nature. We will miss her dearly, and her integrity will serve as a model for all who were blessed to know her. The funeral will be held at a private family graveside service in Sacramento. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Anyone wishing to make a contribution in memory of Lydia Owens may send it to Temple Or Rishon choir, which Lydia was proud to have co-founded.



