Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lydia Marie (Costello) Schrader. View Sign

Lydia Marie (Costello) Schrader, was born June 2, 1942, in Sacramento, CA. She was raised in Curtis Park by her parents Manuel and Trini Godoy. As a child, she attended Saint Patrick's Elementary School and then on to Bishop Armstrong High School graduating in 1960. She met her husband of 58 years, Alan Schrader, while in high school. The high school sweethearts were married in 1961. With the Catholic faith as their foundation, Lydia and Alan started a family that continues to grow. Lydia was an excellent seamstress and loved to sew for her children. She made their Halloween costumes, their baby clothes, the draperies for their home, and had a special talent making dresses for her daughter, Elaine. She went back to work so she could send her five children to Catholic elementary and high schools. In her twenties and thirties she put her kids through Saint Charles Borromeo School and Parish. Her children's education, their sports, and the Parish Women's Club filled her life with joy. In her thirties and forties it was Valley High School, Bishop Manogue, and Christian Brothers High School for her kids, and she loved the football games with her girlfriends. For the last thirty years Lydia loved every moment with her grandchildren and showered them with love and affection. She gave everything to teach a generation of people how to love and care for one another. We would tell mom she gave so much for us kids and could have done more for herself. She wanted everyone's life around her to be caring and fun. Lydia is survived by her husband, Alan; her children, Edward Schrader and his wife Karen; Michael Schrader and his wife Claudia; Dan Schrader and his wife Kate; Elaine Scordakis and her husband George; and Tim Schrader and his wife Courtney. She also leaves eight grandchildren, Emily, Jennah, Ryan, Alexander, Eleece, Kendall, John, Andrew, and great grandson, Ryker. Her favorite song as a child, Ave Maria, was also her wedding song, and it played at her side when she passed. A vigil will be held April 15, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7584 Center Pkwy, Sacramento, CA. Funeral mass at St. Charles Borromeo on April 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, 6509 Fruitridge Rd., Sacramento, CA. following mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Lydia's memory to Christian Brothers High School, 4315 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95820.

Lydia Marie (Costello) Schrader, was born June 2, 1942, in Sacramento, CA. She was raised in Curtis Park by her parents Manuel and Trini Godoy. As a child, she attended Saint Patrick's Elementary School and then on to Bishop Armstrong High School graduating in 1960. She met her husband of 58 years, Alan Schrader, while in high school. The high school sweethearts were married in 1961. With the Catholic faith as their foundation, Lydia and Alan started a family that continues to grow. Lydia was an excellent seamstress and loved to sew for her children. She made their Halloween costumes, their baby clothes, the draperies for their home, and had a special talent making dresses for her daughter, Elaine. She went back to work so she could send her five children to Catholic elementary and high schools. In her twenties and thirties she put her kids through Saint Charles Borromeo School and Parish. Her children's education, their sports, and the Parish Women's Club filled her life with joy. In her thirties and forties it was Valley High School, Bishop Manogue, and Christian Brothers High School for her kids, and she loved the football games with her girlfriends. For the last thirty years Lydia loved every moment with her grandchildren and showered them with love and affection. She gave everything to teach a generation of people how to love and care for one another. We would tell mom she gave so much for us kids and could have done more for herself. She wanted everyone's life around her to be caring and fun. Lydia is survived by her husband, Alan; her children, Edward Schrader and his wife Karen; Michael Schrader and his wife Claudia; Dan Schrader and his wife Kate; Elaine Scordakis and her husband George; and Tim Schrader and his wife Courtney. She also leaves eight grandchildren, Emily, Jennah, Ryan, Alexander, Eleece, Kendall, John, Andrew, and great grandson, Ryker. Her favorite song as a child, Ave Maria, was also her wedding song, and it played at her side when she passed. A vigil will be held April 15, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7584 Center Pkwy, Sacramento, CA. Funeral mass at St. Charles Borromeo on April 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, 6509 Fruitridge Rd., Sacramento, CA. following mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Lydia's memory to Christian Brothers High School, 4315 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95820. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close