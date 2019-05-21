Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lyle Earnest Holdren. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lyle Earnest Holdren of Loomis, CA passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 peacefully in his home in the presence of his family. Lyle has left behind his wife of 62 years, Sandra, children Kurt Holdren and Robin Erickson, grandchildren Richard Erickson and Brooke Holdren, great grandchildren Everett and Graham Erickson. Preceded in death by his son, Jeff Holdren. Lyle was a union electrician and union electrical contractor and founded Holdren Electric Inc. and successfully operated his business for 24 years before retiring at the age of 57. During his retirement Lyle enjoyed spending time with his family including annual Tahoe trips and camping trips, road trips in his vintage car throughout the US and Canada with friends, enjoying his favorite passtime which was any forms of cards including poker tournaments or his monthly poker night with friends. He was a 25 year member of The Vintage Chevrolet Club of Auburn, an active Sam's Club member, and an avid piano player. Lyle was also on the board of directors for The Placer County Contractors Association and Placer County Kiwanis. Most of all Lyle was an amazing husband, dad, grandfather, great grandfather and a treasured friend to many. Lyle always put his family first. Services will be May 23rd @ 11:00 am at Newcastle Cemetery 850 Taylor Road, Newcastle, CA 95658

Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 21, 2019

