1/1
Lyle Wayne Graf
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lyle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lyle Wayne Graf
January 6, 1942 - October 17, 2020
Austin, Texas - Born in Shell Lake, Wisconsin, passed at his home in Austin, TX of a brain aneurysm. Graduated from Shell Lake High and University of Wisconsin La Crosse. Served in the Peace Corps, and then as a teacher in Elverta School District. He then became Principal and Superintendent of Schools in Buckeye School District (El Dorado Hills/Shingle Springs). He moved to Clear Lake, then Santa Rosa where he also served as Supt. of Schools. Survived by daughter Anita (Francisco) of Ithaca, NY and her children Sequioa, Ruby and Paloma; his ex wife Margaret (Allen Taylor) of Fair Oaks: siblings Frank and Barb, and wife Suzanne of Austin. Private services, Condolences to Legacy.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved