Lyle Wayne Graf
January 6, 1942 - October 17, 2020
Austin, Texas - Born in Shell Lake, Wisconsin, passed at his home in Austin, TX of a brain aneurysm. Graduated from Shell Lake High and University of Wisconsin La Crosse. Served in the Peace Corps, and then as a teacher in Elverta School District. He then became Principal and Superintendent of Schools in Buckeye School District (El Dorado Hills/Shingle Springs). He moved to Clear Lake, then Santa Rosa where he also served as Supt. of Schools. Survived by daughter Anita (Francisco) of Ithaca, NY and her children Sequioa, Ruby and Paloma; his ex wife Margaret (Allen Taylor) of Fair Oaks: siblings Frank and Barb, and wife Suzanne of Austin. Private services, Condolences to Legacy.com