Lynda C. Pi¤on, aged 76, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Sacramento, CA. She was the daughter of Evan J. Rodda and Genevieve M. Lynn. She grew up in San Andreas, CA, where she graduated from Calaveras High School. She attended Chico State College for a time, then moved to Sacramento to begin her working life. There, she met and married Joseph Pi¤on. They were married for 54 years, capped by a 50th Anniversary celebration at a River Cats game with family and friends in attendance. Lynda worked for HUD for most of her career, retiring in 1997. She had an active retirement, spending much of her time involved with her grandchildren's activities, visiting with friends, and taking short trips with her husband, Joe. They enjoyed Bodega Bay, baseball, Music Circus and the movies. She is survived by her husband, Joe; daughter and son-in-law, Shelley and Kevin Hudson, two grandchildren, Lauren and Paul Hudson; brother, Evan Rodda (Sheryl), several nieces, nephews, a close circle of friends and her beloved four-legged companion, Peanut. Lynda was the hub of her family circle. She will be greatly missed by all of us lucky enough to have known her. We would all do well to remember her kind and caring ways, and honor her by living up to her example. Donations may be made in her name to:Animal Care Services, City of Sacramento 2127 Front St., Sac., CA 95818www.frontstreetshelter.org All services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 St. Mary Cemetery Visitation 9- 11AM; Mass 11AM, internment will follow immediately. St. Mary Funeral Center 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sac., CA Reception @ St. Mary, onsite. Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 4, 2019

