Kay passed away on Thursday June 4th, 2020 at the age of 82, from natural causes at Kaiser Hospital in Sacramento, CA. She was born in Independence, Kansas on November 11th, 1937 to Isaac Glen and Esther (Melton) Cobb. Kay is survived by her three siblings: Jack Cobb (Jeannie), Carl Cobb (Dodie), and Diane Chadwell (John). Kay graduated from Grant High School in 1955. That same year, she met the man she called her soul mate and love of her life, Donald "Ripp" Rippenkroeger. On October 22nd 1955, Kay and Ripp were married in Carson City, Nevada. Kay worked for the State of California for 40 years, retiring as a Senior Accounting Officer in 1995. Kay is dearly missed by her husband and her three sons Larry (Paula), David (Shelley), and Mike (Nena) Rippenkroeger, along with her daughter Lori Moore (Steve). Kay was a wonderful, loving grandmother to eleven grandchildren: Melinda Zaputil (Noah), Jacob Rippenkroeger, Bayland Rippenkroeger, Sara Rippenkroeger, Callie Dyer, Kyle Rippenkroeger (Carla), William Rippenkroeger, Michelle Sanford (Brandon), Kara Moore, and Tiffany Moore. Kay is also survived by twelve great-grandchildren: Artica Zaputil, Nixon Zaputil, McCovey Zaputil, Michael Rippenkroeger, Luca Rippenkroeger, Kaden Burdan, Curtie Burdan, Monroe Burdan, Tucker Smith, Everett Sanford, Declan Sanford, and Henry Sanford. Kay is now reunited with her parents and grandson Stevie Moore in eternal rest. Kay's greatest joy was being around the people that she loved. When not surrounded by family, Kay and her husband would spend time with fellow members of the American Legion Auxiliary, which she was a member for 23 years. Kay and Ripp were also active members of the Traveling Elks of Carmichael, and a group of friends self-proclaimed as the "Dirty Dozen". Kay was known to help organize fun games and adventures with the people she loved, such as a camping trip, a group skit, a large bunko game, an annual family yard sale, or a beer battered fish fry for the whole family with a fresh catch from the most recent boat trip with her husband. Kay enjoyed gambling both at casinos or with family and friends. She was known to be very lucky, almost always leaving with more money in her pocket than she started with. For information regarding Kay's celebration of life, contact a family member.



