Lynda Lee Jones, aged 71, was unexpectedly welcomed home surrounded by her loving family on March 13, 2019. Our family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude and thanks to Mercy San Juan Hospital. We will celebrate our mom and lay her to rest on April 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mt Vernon Memorial Park, Fair Oaks, CA. In lieu of flowers and or memorial gifts, remembrances may be made in Lynda's name through the Mercy Foundation to the Angel Fund @ supportmercyfoundation.org or mailed to Mercy Foundation, 3400 Data Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670. One hundred percent of your gift will benefit local cancer patients in need.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 5, 2019