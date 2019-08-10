Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynda Maita. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lynda Maita, 79, passed away peacefully at home on August 4, 2019. She is survived by her husband Salvatore Maita; daughters Michelle Allgaier, Lori Albright and Deanna Korn; grandsons Paul Allgaier, Jr., Jesse Allgaier, Hunter Korn and Logan Korn; her sister and brother in law Jeannie and Gary Jackson and their family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and was also a mother to all the ladies that have lived in her care home. Lynda was an owner and administrator of Woodacre Family Home for over 45 years. Her legacy of love and caregiving will live on. Lynda loved the ocean view of Port of Bodega where she enjoyed spending time with family. At her request, no services will be held.

