Born on D-Day, June 6, 1944 to Tom and Katie Witcher in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Her father was a trainer in the Navy and Lynda's family moved many times while she was growing up, but she spent much of her early developmental years in the small town of Bonham, Texas. Lynda passed away peacefully at home in Sacramento, California on August 4, 2019, surrounded by family and attended by her cousin Alicia Taylor. She is survived by her sister Elaine, her brother Charles, and her beloved husband Jim. Lynda is survived by her daughter Barbara and her son Aaron, her son-in-law Hugh and her daughter-in-law Sheila, and by her grandchildren Mason and Taylor. Lynda married her lifelong partner Jim Peddy in 1965. She led a dedicated life of service. Together this dynamic duo joined the Peace Corps and served in Northeastern Brazil from 1966-1967, specializing in community development and education. They returned for the arrival of their daughter Barbara in 1968, followed closely by the birth of their son Aaron in 1969. Lynda was a life-long learner. She graduated from Sacramento State University with BA degree in 1969. While working in various teaching positions, Lynda earned two Masters degrees, one in psychology and another in philosophy, as well as earning her teaching credentials along the way. Lynda and Jim were married for 55 years. During that time Lynda flourished as a classroom teacher, a mentor teacher, and a leader in education. Lynda moved us forward in our understanding of how children learn to read. She was a champion of science and developed programs to train teachers statewide and internationally, working as a staff development reading expert. Lynda founded and served as the Director of The California State Literature project where she advocated successfully for diversity in reading text selections in public school curricula. She worked tirelessly to facilitate equality and literacy. "All Kids to know how to read by third grade" was her call to action. Lynda's contributions have left our world a better place and she is deeply missed. A Memorial Service will be held at the Effie Yeaw Nature Center in Ancil Hoffman Park on October 12th at 2:00 pm, 2850 San Lorenzo Way, Carmichael. Do not pay for parking at the gate as pre-paid parking passes will be provided for you at the venue. All are welcome to come and witness how this amazing woman touched their lives, opened their minds, and nourished their hearts.

