Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynn Drew Bartlett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lynn Bartlett, eldest child of the late E.S. Bartlett, Jr., and the late Mary Alice Black Bartlett, was born July 23, 1942 in Columbia, TN. She died September 8, 2019. Lynn attended colleges both in the United States and Europe. Highlights of her academic career include two Fullbright Grants and two International Research and Exchange grants. She taught International Studies at various levels for many years. After serving 24 years as an Education Programs Consultant, Lynn retired in 2013 from the California Department of Education. She then promoted study of mission activities of The Presbyterian Church (USA). Lynn is survived by two brothers, Barry Bartlett and Dennis Bartlett, both of Knoxville, TN, as well as ten nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 15, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1300 N St., Sacramento, CA 95814, at 1:00pm. Memorial donations may be made to The Presbyterian Church (USA), World Missions, 100 Witherspoon Street, Louisville, KY 40202-1396.

Lynn Bartlett, eldest child of the late E.S. Bartlett, Jr., and the late Mary Alice Black Bartlett, was born July 23, 1942 in Columbia, TN. She died September 8, 2019. Lynn attended colleges both in the United States and Europe. Highlights of her academic career include two Fullbright Grants and two International Research and Exchange grants. She taught International Studies at various levels for many years. After serving 24 years as an Education Programs Consultant, Lynn retired in 2013 from the California Department of Education. She then promoted study of mission activities of The Presbyterian Church (USA). Lynn is survived by two brothers, Barry Bartlett and Dennis Bartlett, both of Knoxville, TN, as well as ten nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 15, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1300 N St., Sacramento, CA 95814, at 1:00pm. Memorial donations may be made to The Presbyterian Church (USA), World Missions, 100 Witherspoon Street, Louisville, KY 40202-1396. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close