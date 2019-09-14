Lynn Bartlett, eldest child of the late E.S. Bartlett, Jr., and the late Mary Alice Black Bartlett, was born July 23, 1942 in Columbia, TN. She died September 8, 2019. Lynn attended colleges both in the United States and Europe. Highlights of her academic career include two Fullbright Grants and two International Research and Exchange grants. She taught International Studies at various levels for many years. After serving 24 years as an Education Programs Consultant, Lynn retired in 2013 from the California Department of Education. She then promoted study of mission activities of The Presbyterian Church (USA). Lynn is survived by two brothers, Barry Bartlett and Dennis Bartlett, both of Knoxville, TN, as well as ten nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 15, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1300 N St., Sacramento, CA 95814, at 1:00pm. Memorial donations may be made to The Presbyterian Church (USA), World Missions, 100 Witherspoon Street, Louisville, KY 40202-1396.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 14, 2019