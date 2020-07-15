Lynn passed away on June 1, 2020. He was born on August 11, 1921 in Bakersfield, CA. Lynn enlisted in the Army Air Force in 1943 and became a troop carrier pilot, flying a C-47. In March of 1945, he took part in Operation Varsity, dropping troops in Germany. He earned the European African Middle Eastern Service Medal, World War II Victory Medal, and the American Campaign Medal. Lynn was honorably discharged in September 1946. Lynn graduated from UCLA in 1948 with a degree in Business Administration. He went to work for Maytag and later became a sales consultant for Riggs Distributing. Lynn and his wife Eleanor had three children: Craig, Jill and Bruce. He is survived by his daughter Jill Cochran, son Bruce Cochran (Gail), granddaughter Heather Sweeden (Aaron), grandson Keith Cochran (Stephanie), and two great-grandchildren, James Cochran and Deborah Sweeden. He is affectionately remembered by all for his integrity, thoughtfulness, and great sense of humor. Lynn enjoyed playing golf, taking train trips, collecting toy trains and driving his 1914 Model T Ford. His family and friends were very important to him, as well as his stature as a Master Mason. He had a great love for dogs and took in several rescues over the years. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20077-7127. Due to COVID-19, no memorial service is scheduled at this time.



