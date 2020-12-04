Lynn Tracy

November 10, 2020

Sacramento, California - SO FULL OF LIFE! Lynn had an unparalleled love for life. Her personality and laughter filled a room. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Auntie and friend. She was a life-long Sacramento resident. She passed away at home after heroically beating the odds against cancer for nearly seven years.

Lynn was a "Rock Star"; she loved music and concerts and even bought her family Rolling Stones tickets for Christmas one year! She enjoyed movies and dinners with friends at the Tower Café, and she loved putting on her boogie shoes and dance parties. Her Joie de Vivre was contagious.

Lynn was the only person brave enough to do a swan dive Bungee jump at the State Fair. Onlookers were so impressed they pooled their money for a second jump so they could marvel at her head-first decent again.

Lynn was a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and a tireless advocate for children's welfare and human rights.

Lynn had a tremendous zeal for justice and strong political convictions; she often engaged family and friends in passionate discussions about the doings of elected officials and current events. She went to see President Obama in Lake Tahoe, and she was a fan of the Rachel Maddow show. She once said "I've got to put on my walking shoes, I can't stay home this year, it's too important, I've got to get out there and march!

Lynn was strong, independent, courageous, fun loving, and spirited. She lived life on her own terms. She was a Super Mom and then she went to college, received a Master's degree from California State University, Sacramento, became a social worker, worked with Child Protective Services, bought a house, and traveled the world. She took a trip on the Orient Express to commemorate Agatha Christie mysteries, and she rented an apartment in Rome instead of a hotel room, so the family would have a place to stay if they came to visit.

Lynn loved cities, art, the ocean, fall colors, Christmas lights, good food, good books, and most of all her family and friends. She taught valuable life-lessons, made indelible impressions, and the "Notorious LMT" will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Lynn is survived by her loving children Brian, Brenda (Don), and Scott (Carmen), her grandchildren Larry (Linda), Brian Jr., Brennan, Caitlin, Nicole, Brianne, Jesse (Kathy), James (Hanna), Jasmine (Jake), and Veronica (Matt), her great grandchildren Lyla, Logan, and Bill, and her niece and nephew Cynthia (Jeff) and Ian, and her great nieces and great nephew Dana (Kenny), Celina, and Nicholas.

A zoom Celebration of Life service will be held for Lynn on December 11, 2020. There are still opportunities for friends to attend, please call 916-715-8614 to reserve a spot.





