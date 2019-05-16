Passed peacefully in Carmichael on February 17, 2019, at 90, from respiratory difficulty. Lynn a long time resident of Sacramento Area & Graduate of Grant Union HS. He will be remembered as hardworking, adventurer, gentlemen and cowboy. He was loved and will be greatly missed by his family & friends. Lynn is survived by his daughter Jill Lynette Wood & many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by wife Helen Eloise "Rusty" Pillack, son Timothy Ashton Wood, daughter Jeannie Rea Wood, his seven siblings, and parents Tamara A Wood & Eva K Wood. Lynn was born in Maywood, Nebraska, his family moved to Sacramento in 1935. His father started a salvage business in 1937 where all 5 sons worked and 2 of them took over the business in 1945 at the end of the WWII; "Wood Brothers Savage" now known as "Wood Brothers Carpets". Lynn served in the Navy during WWII and then the Air Force during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Lynn loved his family and his country. Grave side services will be held Saturday May 18, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Fair Oaks Cemetery. Celebration of life to follow at his niece Sherry Lynn Wood and Bill Kaggerud's home.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 16, 2019