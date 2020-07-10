"I have fought well. I have finished the race, and I have been faithful." 2 Tim 4:7 Lynne E. Smith, born August 8, 1941 finished her race on July 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by the love of her life Dennis. She is survived by her three children, Andrea (David), Linda (Mark) and Scott (Noel), nine grandsons, Nick, Ryan, Ben, Zack, Alex, Tristin, Austin, Cameron and Tyler, great-granddaughter Kate. Lynne's greatest joy was her family. She loved children and spent many years teaching preschool. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends. We wish to express our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the care team as Ponte Palmero and Snowline Hospice for their tender care and compassion. In lieu of flower we request remembrances be made to Snowline Hospice.



