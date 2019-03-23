Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynne Mangels. View Sign

After a yearlong battle with colon cancer, a fight she faced with ferocity, courage, grace and dignity, Lynne Mangels, aged 63, left this earth on March 2nd, 2019. Heaven gained a beautiful angel on this day. Lynne was preceded in death by her father John T. Bowser, her mother Naomi Faye Bowser and sister Karen Kiffiak. She is survived by beloved husband of 40 years David, daughter Tracy Dyson (husband Spencer), granddaughters Kylie & Chloe Dyson, son Scott Mangels (fiance Robyn) and sisters Carol McCains & Janice Bowen as well as nieces and nephews. All loved and cherished her beyond measure. Lynne was a 33-year advertising employee of The Sacramento Bee. She started her career with Neighbors publication then worked as a Key Accounts Manager where she helped local business owners build successful campaigns in a mutually rewarding partnership. Lynne's customers had the utmost faith in her integrity, recommendations and commitment to their success. Her clients as well as co-workers were like a second family to her. Her kindness, sincerity, humor and compassion touched many lives. Lynne was the epitome of every good thing a person could be or aspire to be. This is the way she is most commonly and accurately described. She was an everyday Hero. Lynne was deeply and profoundly loved by her family and many friends. Her absence leaves a void that can never be filled. She was genuinely admired and respected by her clients and colleagues. Her loss is nearly unbearable to those who knew the true depth of her being. A light has gone out on this earth but we know she continues to shine in Heaven and will watch over all of us from above. Lynne lived her life focused on health & wellness and was advocate of preventative health. She would have encouraged everyone to take these measures on their own behalf. The family will hold a celebration of life in Lynne's honor at Carmichael Elks Lodge on March 30 at 3:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to

After a yearlong battle with colon cancer, a fight she faced with ferocity, courage, grace and dignity, Lynne Mangels, aged 63, left this earth on March 2nd, 2019. Heaven gained a beautiful angel on this day. Lynne was preceded in death by her father John T. Bowser, her mother Naomi Faye Bowser and sister Karen Kiffiak. She is survived by beloved husband of 40 years David, daughter Tracy Dyson (husband Spencer), granddaughters Kylie & Chloe Dyson, son Scott Mangels (fiance Robyn) and sisters Carol McCains & Janice Bowen as well as nieces and nephews. All loved and cherished her beyond measure. Lynne was a 33-year advertising employee of The Sacramento Bee. She started her career with Neighbors publication then worked as a Key Accounts Manager where she helped local business owners build successful campaigns in a mutually rewarding partnership. Lynne's customers had the utmost faith in her integrity, recommendations and commitment to their success. Her clients as well as co-workers were like a second family to her. Her kindness, sincerity, humor and compassion touched many lives. Lynne was the epitome of every good thing a person could be or aspire to be. This is the way she is most commonly and accurately described. She was an everyday Hero. Lynne was deeply and profoundly loved by her family and many friends. Her absence leaves a void that can never be filled. She was genuinely admired and respected by her clients and colleagues. Her loss is nearly unbearable to those who knew the true depth of her being. A light has gone out on this earth but we know she continues to shine in Heaven and will watch over all of us from above. Lynne lived her life focused on health & wellness and was advocate of preventative health. She would have encouraged everyone to take these measures on their own behalf. The family will hold a celebration of life in Lynne's honor at Carmichael Elks Lodge on March 30 at 3:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to www.pancan.org The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network is a cause Lynne supported in remembrance of her beloved sister Karen. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close