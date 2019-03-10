Lynne was born August 11, 1942 to Robert and Carmen Marchal in Stockton, CA. Lynne passed away peacefully at home on February 25th, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband Gordon of 54 years, her sister Lani (Merle), her two sons Gregg (Dominique) and Gary (Kimbol), and the five apples of her eye, her grandchildren, Brooklyn, Travis, Trevor, Garrett, and Hadyn. Lynne was a graduate of La Sierra High School and Sacramento State University. She was a teacher/reading specialist for twenty years with the San Juan School District, she retired in 2005 to travel and spend more time with her family. A Memorial Service will be held at Divine Savior Catholic Church, 9070 Greenback Lane, Orangevale, CA 95662, Wednesday March 20th at 10:30 a.m., a reception will follow immediately after the service in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider Snowline Hospice at 6520 Pleasant Valley Rd., Diamond Springs, CA 95619 To share memories go to www.mountvernonmemorial.com
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 10, 2019