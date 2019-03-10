Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Lynne was born August 11, 1942 to Robert and Carmen Marchal in Stockton, CA. Lynne passed away peacefully at home on February 25th, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband Gordon of 54 years, her sister Lani (Merle), her two sons Gregg (Dominique) and Gary (Kimbol), and the five apples of her eye, her grandchildren, Brooklyn, Travis, Trevor, Garrett, and Hadyn. Lynne was a graduate of La Sierra High School and Sacramento State University. She was a teacher/reading specialist for twenty years with the San Juan School District, she retired in 2005 to travel and spend more time with her family. A Memorial Service will be held at Divine Savior Catholic Church, 9070 Greenback Lane, Orangevale, CA 95662, Wednesday March 20th at 10:30 a.m., a reception will follow immediately after the service in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider Snowline Hospice at 6520 Pleasant Valley Rd., Diamond Springs, CA 95619 To share memories go to

Lynne was born August 11, 1942 to Robert and Carmen Marchal in Stockton, CA. Lynne passed away peacefully at home on February 25th, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband Gordon of 54 years, her sister Lani (Merle), her two sons Gregg (Dominique) and Gary (Kimbol), and the five apples of her eye, her grandchildren, Brooklyn, Travis, Trevor, Garrett, and Hadyn. Lynne was a graduate of La Sierra High School and Sacramento State University. She was a teacher/reading specialist for twenty years with the San Juan School District, she retired in 2005 to travel and spend more time with her family. A Memorial Service will be held at Divine Savior Catholic Church, 9070 Greenback Lane, Orangevale, CA 95662, Wednesday March 20th at 10:30 a.m., a reception will follow immediately after the service in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider Snowline Hospice at 6520 Pleasant Valley Rd., Diamond Springs, CA 95619 To share memories go to www.mountvernonmemorial.com Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Mount Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close