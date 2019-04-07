Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynne R. Plush. View Sign

Lynne Plush was born on April 13th, 1943, in North Hollywood, CA. She lived in Sacramento for the majority of her life. She died March 23rd, 2019, aged 75, from natural causes. Her parents were Otis and Elizabeth Plush. She is survived by her partner of 46 years, Jim Elkins from Sacramento, her brother, Les Plush from Magalia, and her god-child, Lara Caruthers. She will be missed by many good friends and colleagues. Lynne was a first grade teacher at CP Huntington School for 42 years, enriching the lives of the children who passed through her room. Her smiles and cheerful demeanor will be long remembered in the hearts of all who knew her. There will be a celebration of her life in late May. Honor Lynne by donations to: Special Olympics at 1-800-380-3071.

