Our Beloved Mother & Grandmother passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 18, 2020, at age 92 due to complications of a stroke. Born October 9, 1927 and raised in Craigmont, Idaho, she married Norman Chadwick in 1946. In 1957 they moved with their three small children to the Sacramento area. Mabel was a homemaker for many years and then began a 20 year career with Weinstocks. In retirement she and Norm enjoyed traveling and playing golf. She is survived by her son Robert Chadwick of Florence, OR and daughter Rita Copeland of Roseville, CA, 4 Granddaughters (Juley, Jodie, Jennifer & Gwen), 5 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great-Great Granddaughters. She was a truly special person and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Services will be private.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 29, 2020