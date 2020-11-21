1/1
Mabel Wong
Mabel Wong
November 10, 2020
Sacramento, California - Mabel "Mabs" Wong went home to be with Jesus Christ on November 10, 2020 at age 93. Born & raised in Seattle, WA, Mabs graduated from Broadway High School. She met her dear heart David Wong in San Francisco, CA & celebrated 64 years of marriage. Together they raised a family in Sacramento, CA. Mabs retired as Executive Secretary with the CA Dept of Conservation. She was active at her kids' school PTA, Cub Scouts, Sacramento Mandarins Drum & Bugle Corps, Tai Chi Club, & most of all being Grammie to her grandkids.
She is lovingly remembered by husband Dave; brother-in-law George; children Margie (Murray), Mark (Hannah), & Kim; 7 grandchildren; & many cherished relatives & friends. Predeceased by her parents; & siblings Sue, Helen, Louise, Edwin & Herman.
An outdoor internment service will be held at East Lawn Sierra Hills, 5757 Greenback Ln, Sacramento, CA 95841 on 11/25/20, 10:00 am: Video of service will be available upon request. A Celebration of Life to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association, Chinese Grace Bible Church, or the Sacramento Mandarins in memory of Mabel Wong.
The family thanks the staff of Revere Court Memory Care & Seasons Hospice for their invaluable care of Mabel.


Published in & from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Interment
10:00 AM
East Lawn Sierra Hills
Funeral services provided by
East Lawn
5757 Greenback Lane
Sacramento, CA 95841
916-732-2020
