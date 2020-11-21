Mabel Wong
November 10, 2020
Sacramento, California - Mabel "Mabs" Wong went home to be with Jesus Christ on November 10, 2020 at age 93. Born & raised in Seattle, WA, Mabs graduated from Broadway High School. She met her dear heart David Wong in San Francisco, CA & celebrated 64 years of marriage. Together they raised a family in Sacramento, CA. Mabs retired as Executive Secretary with the CA Dept of Conservation. She was active at her kids' school PTA, Cub Scouts, Sacramento Mandarins Drum & Bugle Corps, Tai Chi Club, & most of all being Grammie to her grandkids.
She is lovingly remembered by husband Dave; brother-in-law George; children Margie (Murray), Mark (Hannah), & Kim; 7 grandchildren; & many cherished relatives & friends. Predeceased by her parents; & siblings Sue, Helen, Louise, Edwin & Herman.
An outdoor internment service will be held at East Lawn Sierra Hills, 5757 Greenback Ln, Sacramento, CA 95841 on 11/25/20, 10:00 am: Video of service will be available upon request. A Celebration of Life to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association
, Chinese Grace Bible Church, or the Sacramento Mandarins in memory of Mabel Wong.
The family thanks the staff of Revere Court Memory Care & Seasons Hospice for their invaluable care of Mabel.