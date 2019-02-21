Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Machiko Kimura. View Sign

Machiko Kimura was born on St Patrick's Day, March 17, 1926 in Perkins, California to Japanese immigrants, Tsuneichi Kimura and Tomiye Fukuoka. She passed away peacefully at home in Sacramento, on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2019. She was 92 years old. Machiko was preceded in death by her parents, her older sister Fumiko and her older brother Kazuo. She was the youngest of five children. She is survived by two older sisters, Emiko Kimura of Sacramento and Teruyo Kunibe of South Lake Tahoe, six nieces and nephews, ten grand-nieces and nephews, and four great grand-nieces and nephews. Her family farmed in Perkins, but when Machiko was 6 months old the family moved to Sacramento to run a hotel on Second and Capitol Avenue, in the small enclave of Sacramento's Japan town. They moved to the Union Hotel on Second and K St. when she was 2 1/2 years old in 1928. Her parents ran the hotel and hotel's restaurant. Machiko had already graduated from Lincoln Elementary and Lincoln Junior High School and was attending Sacramento High School when her family was uprooted during the West Coast Japanese internment in 1942. She continued attending high school at the Tulelake, California internment camp until the family was transferred to the Topaz camp. She graduated high school at the Topaz, Utah relocation camp. After graduation Machiko joined her sisters Teruyo and Emiko in Cleveland, Ohio as they were allowed to relocate inland. She worked for 6 months as a book binder until she and Teruyo returned to Sacramento to help their parents purchase a home. On her return to Sacramento, she continued her education at Sacramento City College where she graduated with an associate degree. After graduation she started working at the college initially in the Aeronautics Department and then later in the office of the President of the College. She later transferred to Cosumnes River College when it first opened as the Secretary to the President where she worked until her retirement. Machiko developed a love of music that defined much of her life. She took piano lessons as a young child and when she was in grade school, her teacher singled her out to accompany the choir at a time when music was an integral part of the class curriculum. In Junior High, another teacher recognized her musical talent and brought her to her first symphony. She continued to attend the San Francisco Symphony and the Best of Broadway through her life, traveling with others on a bus from Sacramento. She looked forward to the Symphony, shopping in SF and dining out with friends. Machiko became an accomplished pianist and organist in her own right. After college, she was the pianist in the New Tokyo Band, a Nisei jazz band. Many of us remember her as the Sacramento Buddhist Church choir director and organist, a tenure that lasted 50 years. In this role, she shared her love of music with generations of singers. Under her direction, the choir was often asked to travel to perform. The Buddhist Church was an important part of her life. In addition to being the church choir director and organist, she taught Sunday School, was a member of the Sacramento Buddhist Women's Association and attended services regularly. She was active in Sacramento's Sister City program with Matsuyama, Japan, and in that role, she took numerous trips to Japan. Throughout her adult life, she enjoyed traveling abroad. Machiko lived a long full life. Her greatest joys were her music, and her community which she found in the Buddihist Church. She will be missed. As per her wishes there will be a private family memorial. (In lieu of koden or flowers, please consider donating to the Sacramento Buddhist Church, 2401 Riverside Blvd. Sacramento, CA 95818).

Machiko Kimura was born on St Patrick's Day, March 17, 1926 in Perkins, California to Japanese immigrants, Tsuneichi Kimura and Tomiye Fukuoka. She passed away peacefully at home in Sacramento, on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2019. She was 92 years old. Machiko was preceded in death by her parents, her older sister Fumiko and her older brother Kazuo. She was the youngest of five children. She is survived by two older sisters, Emiko Kimura of Sacramento and Teruyo Kunibe of South Lake Tahoe, six nieces and nephews, ten grand-nieces and nephews, and four great grand-nieces and nephews. Her family farmed in Perkins, but when Machiko was 6 months old the family moved to Sacramento to run a hotel on Second and Capitol Avenue, in the small enclave of Sacramento's Japan town. They moved to the Union Hotel on Second and K St. when she was 2 1/2 years old in 1928. Her parents ran the hotel and hotel's restaurant. Machiko had already graduated from Lincoln Elementary and Lincoln Junior High School and was attending Sacramento High School when her family was uprooted during the West Coast Japanese internment in 1942. She continued attending high school at the Tulelake, California internment camp until the family was transferred to the Topaz camp. She graduated high school at the Topaz, Utah relocation camp. After graduation Machiko joined her sisters Teruyo and Emiko in Cleveland, Ohio as they were allowed to relocate inland. She worked for 6 months as a book binder until she and Teruyo returned to Sacramento to help their parents purchase a home. On her return to Sacramento, she continued her education at Sacramento City College where she graduated with an associate degree. After graduation she started working at the college initially in the Aeronautics Department and then later in the office of the President of the College. She later transferred to Cosumnes River College when it first opened as the Secretary to the President where she worked until her retirement. Machiko developed a love of music that defined much of her life. She took piano lessons as a young child and when she was in grade school, her teacher singled her out to accompany the choir at a time when music was an integral part of the class curriculum. In Junior High, another teacher recognized her musical talent and brought her to her first symphony. She continued to attend the San Francisco Symphony and the Best of Broadway through her life, traveling with others on a bus from Sacramento. She looked forward to the Symphony, shopping in SF and dining out with friends. Machiko became an accomplished pianist and organist in her own right. After college, she was the pianist in the New Tokyo Band, a Nisei jazz band. Many of us remember her as the Sacramento Buddhist Church choir director and organist, a tenure that lasted 50 years. In this role, she shared her love of music with generations of singers. Under her direction, the choir was often asked to travel to perform. The Buddhist Church was an important part of her life. In addition to being the church choir director and organist, she taught Sunday School, was a member of the Sacramento Buddhist Women's Association and attended services regularly. She was active in Sacramento's Sister City program with Matsuyama, Japan, and in that role, she took numerous trips to Japan. Throughout her adult life, she enjoyed traveling abroad. Machiko lived a long full life. Her greatest joys were her music, and her community which she found in the Buddihist Church. She will be missed. As per her wishes there will be a private family memorial. (In lieu of koden or flowers, please consider donating to the Sacramento Buddhist Church, 2401 Riverside Blvd. Sacramento, CA 95818). Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close