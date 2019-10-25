Born June 5, 1941 in Columbus, TX; passed away October, 21, 2019 in Sacramento, CA at the age of 78. Beloved husband of Lulu Champ until her passing in 2014. Greatly missed by children, Jeff and Andrew Champ. Forever remembered by grandchildren, Vanessa, Rachel, Cameron, Madison, Chancellor, Brent and Melissa; and by great-grandchildren, Kiana, Jaleesa, Jocelyn, Ryan, Savannah, Hadley and Everett. Survived by siblings; Glidell Champ, Alva Lee Champ Clark, Edward Scott and Emma Scott Moore and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Mack was a Vietnam Veteran and served his country in the United States Air Force. He retired after 20 years of service. In retirement, he enjoyed his family, taking care of his garden and helping individuals with disabilities play golf. He beamed with pride as he watched his grandson play golf on the PGA Tour. He will be forever loved and missed for all eternity by all those who knew him. A viewing will be held Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 4-8pm at East Lawn - 5757 Greenback Ln Sacramento, CA 95841. A Homegoing Celebration will be held at 11 am, Monday, October 28, 2019 at Hillsdale Baptist Church - 6201 Hillsdale Blvd Sacramento, CA 95842. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to The Champ Family Giving Fund 12657 Acosta Blvd Suite 400 San Ramon, CA 94583.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 25, 2019