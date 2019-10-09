Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maddalena Norma Cravotto. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Maddalena Norma Cravotto passed away on September 27, 1919 at the age of 91 in Sacramento. Norma was born in San Francisco and lived there through the Great Depression, World War II and the halcyon post-war years. She was a small business owner, a bookkeeper and a resident of Concord for 47 years. Norma was a loving daughter to Giacomo and Maria Bezzone, a loving wife to Henry Cravotto, a loving mother to Mike Cravotto (Karen), Jackie Whitelam (Bruce) and Joan Herrera, and a loving grandmother to Camilla Baity (Brian), Evann Whitelam, Josie Cravotto and Julie Cravotto. Donations may be made in Norma's memory to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Sacramento and the Front Street Animal Shelter.

