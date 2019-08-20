Madeline J. Sidhu, of Sacramento, CA passed away August 14, 2019 at the age of 85. Madeline was preceded in death by her husband Alfred A. Sidhu and her daughter Jenell J. Sidhu. Madeline is survived by her Children Mark (Teresa), Debra (Chris), Phillip (Gloria) and grandchildren Alexandra, Nicholas, Cierra, Mariah, Anthony, Ashley, Amanda, Marissa, Evan, and Noah. Madeline was born in Denver Colorado May 25, 1934. She has been a resident in Sacramento for 66 years. Madeline was a dedicated wife and mother who had a special love for her grandchildren.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 20, 2019