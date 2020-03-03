Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Madge Davis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Madge Davis, beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend transitioned from this life to the next after a fatal car accident in Trinidad on January 31st. She was a registered nurse, serving the Kaiser Medical Community from 1979 to 2007. She was the lead nurse at Kaiser South Sacramento Emergency Room in the early 80's, opening up the facility in 1982. She was a business owner, and co-founder of Lux Quaubas an Upcycle fashion house in Sacramento, CA. Madge leaves behind her only son, Brian Davis and his wife Melanie Davis. Her grandchildren Caleb, Jordan, Josiah and Josiah (Foster), her beloved niece Tricia and a host of other family and friends. Madge will be missed. Her soothing voice would put you at ease, her warm smile would light up your day and her gentle kind demeanor would make you feel loved. We miss you Mom, rest in Love. Services will be held at Unity of Sacramento, on March 7th, 2020, 11:00am. 9249 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95826

