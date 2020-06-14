Mae Chew Din passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Monday, May 25, 2020. Throughout her life, Mae was known for her cheery and happy demeanor and for her thoughtful gestures. An excellent cook, she loved to explore both her own and other cultures' cuisine and enjoyed making Jung for fundraisers and family. A lifelong reader and supporter of the public library, she enjoyed mysteries, current events, the arts and games of all kinds, but she excelled at Scrabble, Mah Jong, Poker and Bridge. She was also an avid sports enthusiast and was known to cheer loudly for her favorite teams. Mae was born in Portland, Oregon on June 15, 1930, to Yoke Lee, a baker, and Hom Shee Lee. After attending school in Oregon, she began a career working in the banking industry. In the late 1950s, she married Walter Chew and they settled in Sacramento to raise a family of two girls, Susan (husband Sam Gangwer) and Robyn Chew, and twin boys, Christopher and Douglas Chew. They enjoyed traveling and were active with the Sacramento Lim Association. In 1999, after the death of her husband Walter in 1993, Mae married Jack Din and became stepmother to Jack's three daughters, Jana (husband John Lee), Julie and Andrea Din (husband Jason Inouye) and grandmother to Zack and Cheyenne Lee and Christopher and Kalena Inouye. Mae and Jack enjoyed spending time with their family, traveling and collecting Chinese antiques. Mae is survived by her sisters, Bertha Saiget and Shirley Lum, and by her brother George Lee who reside in Oregon. Always a favorite Aunt, she is mourned by many more Chew family members, Din family members, and the extended Lee family from Portland Oregon. Due to COVID 19, a private family viewing was held on May 28th at Nauman's Funeral Home, with a future celebration of life service to be held when COVID 19 restrictions permit. Mae will be interned at Franklin cemetery. Mae was a supporter of the American Cancer Society and the Portland Chinese History Museum.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 14, 2020.