Mae Ha Pon Wong passed away at the age of 94 on May 24, 2019. She was born on April 25, 1925 in Canton, China and came to the U.S. when she was 21. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ham Sam Wong, her son, Patrick K. Wong and daughter, Christine J. Vann. She leaves behind 4 grandchildren, Rona, Albert, Garrett and Sara, 5 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews along with other loved ones. She was proud of her family and always encouraged a good work ethic along with keeping a happy family. Per Mae's request, there will be no funeral services. There will be a private burial service at Odd Fellows Lawn.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 9, 2019