Born 17 May 1924, Pilger Nebraska and died 9 September 2019 in Folsom, CA. Baptized and confirmed at St. Mathews Lutheran Church seven miles south of Pilger, NE. Elementary education in rural Nebraska in a one room school house. Graduated from Pilger, NE. High School in May 1942. Resided in Colorado Springs for several years and San Francisco for 16 years. Married in 1964 and moved to Sacramento. In 1981 retired from McClellan AFB, Sacramento as a Contract Negotiator, with 31 years in Federal Civil Service. A past member of Sacto Senior Organizations, current member of Good Shepherd (ELCA) and past member of Business & Professional Womens Org (BPW). Preceded in death by husband Leo K. Abbadusky, parents Albert and Caroline Hoppe, Luella and Maxine Hoppe, and special friend Maurice Lamb. Survived by sister Ione Hinshaw, niece Melanie Waybourn, and nephew Brantly Hinshaw of Arlington, TX. and many friends and relatives. Funeral services and burial at Calvary Cemetery, Citrus Heights, on Monday, September 16 @ 12:30 pm by Pastor Todd Wallace.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 15, 2019