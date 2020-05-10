Mae passed peacefully away in her Citrus Heights home on April 19, 2020 at the age of 88. Mae was born on September 22, 1931 in Clyde, Kansas to Paul and Mary (Berry) Lambert. She was the youngest child with 5 brothers and 2 sisters, all predeceased her. Mae lived a long, family-filled life. She married her high school sweetheart, Billy D. Bottger who lovingly stayed by her side until his death on September 26, 2006. Mae supported her family through Billy's 26 year career in the Air Force, including living in the Philippine Islands. Mae was an active participant in the community and supported the numerous organizations in which her children were involved. She especially enjoyed supporting local Bingo programs whose profits support youth organizations. Mae enjoyed a lengthy career with the State of CA after Billy retired and they settled into life in Citrus Heights. Mae is survived by her six children, Catherine Roller (Newport, OR), William Bottger (Montgomery, AL), Brian Bottger (Citrus Heights, CA), Elizabeth Bauer (Roosevelt, MN), Jeffrey Bottger (Sacramento, CA), and Jennifer Smiley (Sacramento, CA) Additionally, Mae is loved and will be remembered by numerous grandchildren (11), great-grandchildren (15), significant others - sons and daughters by marriage, and many friends. Though Mae's passing was not due to COVID-19 virus, it affected the family's wishes to celebrate her life. The family plans to have a Celebration of Life for Mae at a future date. To honor Mae, please consider making donations to local youth booster organizations. The family would be delighted if you choose to play a game or two of Bingo for a local non-profit in Mae's honor.



