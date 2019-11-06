Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mae Ruth Mohr. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mae Mohr passed away on October 27, 2019, at the age of 83. Mae was born on November 13, 1935, in Mobridge, SD, and at the age of two moved with her extended family to the Sacramento area. She attended Florin Grammar School and Elk Grove Union High School, where she became class president, band majorette, and served on the school newspaper staff. Shortly after graduation she married Ronald Mohr on June 21, 1953, and they raised a son (Michael) and daughter (Julie). Skilled with shorthand and typing (175 words/min!), Mae held a number of high-level secretarial positions until 1978 when she enrolled at California State University, Sacramento (CSUS), at the age of 42. In 1982 she received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism (with Honors, GPA 3.96) and was hired as Manager of Public Affairs for the Association of California Water Agencies, where she served for six years before returning to CSUS for a Teaching Credential (All Subjects), which she received in 1990. Mae then taught at Brookfield School until 1993, when she and her husband Ron retired and moved to Mendocino, CA, and in 2013 to Aptos, CA, to be near their son. There were no secrets about Mae: the person you knew was the person she was. Mae loved and believed in people, all people, and was happy to celebrate in their achievements. She did her best to make people feel welcome and comfortable in her presence, no matter the situation. She strove for perfection in all she did, but never demanded it of others. Mae believed in the power of positive thinking, strong will, and full effort, but had a huge heart for the plight of others, was exceptionally kind and encouraging, and all-giving. She believed in "goodness", both from herself and towards others, and was very enthusiastic about life, what it can be and what it might be. Her love and support of her family and friends was, naturally, deep and unwavering. In her personal time, Mae loved crafts painting, was an exceptional cook, a voracious reader, and a collector of all things Americana. We are forever grateful for having Mae as a cornerstone in our lives. Mae was preceded in death by her parents Pete and Amelia Moos, her brother Albert, and her daughter Julie. She is survived by her husband Ron, sister Anna, brother Harry, son Michael, grandsons Richard and William, great-grandchildren Nolan, Zane, and Julie, and by many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, and long-time friends. A private memorial will be held by the immediate family in Mendocino.

