Mahlon Irving Marshall

Mahlon Irving Marshall was born on May 17, 1929 in Hoopa, CA and passed away on January 3, 2020 in Folsom, CA, from prostate cancer. Mahlon was a member of the Hoopa Valley Tribe, life-long learner, educator, and beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He graduated from Hoopa High School as Salutatorian of his class, all-around athlete (basketball, baseball, boxing, football), and was awarded a football scholarship to attend Humboldt State University where he majored in History/Physical Education. He contracted tuberculous while at HSU, and while this ended his athletic career, it did not deter him from pursuing his education or living life to the fullest. He later earned his Masters of Education Administration at Sacramento State University. Mahlon spent his professional career in education with a special focus on American Indian education and administration. He worked in Humboldt County for a short period then moved to Sacramento, where he worked for Folsom Cordova Unified School District as a teacher at Rancho Cordova Elementary for 10 years. After, he worked as a consultant for the California Department of Education on Native American policy. He was offered a principal position at McDermitt Public School in McDermitt, NV where he worked for a couple years. He later worked as Superintendent and Principal of two Indian schools, Stewart Indian School in Carson City, Nevada and Sherman Indian School in Riverside, California. At the end of his career, he returned to Hoopa, CA and served as Director of HeadStart. After his retirement, Mahlon became a substitute teacher for the Klamath-Trinity Unified School District. Many Hoopa Valley students shared fond memories of "Mr. Marshall," often stopping him in the store, on the street, or visiting him at his home. Mahlon is remembered as a loving father, grandfather, uncle, friend, and relative. He always had a good joke, was quick to laugh, and invited those in need into his home-acting as a father figure to many people on the reservation. Mahlon was generous, kind, funny, and dedicated to the Hoopa Valley community-taking special care to mentor and uplift youth. He loved to read, you could often find him with the newest John Grisham or Louise Erdich novel sitting in his favorite recliner. He was also a Frank Sinatra fan, always singing in his famous Marshall baritone. He encouraged his children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews to pursue education and to work for the betterment of society. Our "Papa Bear" was dearly loved by all who knew him and leaves a hole in our hearts that will never be filled. Mahlon is preceded in death by his parents Mahlon Marshall, Sr. and Evelyn Hostler; his sisters Barbara Risling, and Helen "Deedee" Marshall; his brothers William "Billy" Marshall, Ronald Marshall, Richard "Itsie" Marshall; his nephews Richard "Richie" Marshall, Jr., Errol Risling, Wayne Risling; nieces Rhonda and Jacqueline Marshall, and his beloved daughter Tonia Laraine Marshall, who passed away in 2006. He is survived by his daughters Tamara (Steven) Raymond, Terri (Dwight) Anderson, Tracy (George) Marshall, former wife Faye Lowry Marshall; former son in law Michael C. Orona; grandchildren Michael (Roxana) Orona, Brittani (Samuel) Orona, James (Ashlyn) Anderson, Joel Anderson, Jared (Caitlyn) Anderson, Jenner Anderson, Justin Anderson, Leana Coulter, Siera Coulter, Michaela Ward, Madelyn Ward, Cameryn Ward, and Ava Ward; and great granddaughters, Norah, June, and Magnolia. He is also survived by his loving nieces and nephews: Debra Marshall; Barbara Risling Mang, Dale Risling, Pamela Risling; Pat Ferris; and their respective families. Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 211 Estates Drive in Roseville, California from 4pm-8pm and Saturday January 25, 2020 from 1pm-3pm at the Neighborhood Facility with reception to follow from 3-5pm at the Fire Hall in Hoopa, CA. PRICE FUNERAL CHAPEL (916-725-2109), directors.

