Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mahlon Joseph Bilodeau. View Sign

Mahlon Joseph Bilodeau passed away peacefully in his home in Shingle Springs, CA on February 14, 2019, at the age of 96, surrounded by family. He was the fifth of five children of Arthur G. Bilodeau and Alma Berg Bilodeau of Chetek, Wisconsin. Mahlon graduated from Cameron High School, class of 1939, in Cameron, WI, and went to business college in Minneapolis, MN. He served in

Mahlon Joseph Bilodeau passed away peacefully in his home in Shingle Springs, CA on February 14, 2019, at the age of 96, surrounded by family. He was the fifth of five children of Arthur G. Bilodeau and Alma Berg Bilodeau of Chetek, Wisconsin. Mahlon graduated from Cameron High School, class of 1939, in Cameron, WI, and went to business college in Minneapolis, MN. He served in WWII from 1942-1946 in the European theater. Mahlon worked as a salesman of office and banking equipment after the war, until retirement in 1986. In 1943, he married Pearalee Tandberg, and they had six children: David (Koko), Ginger Gramm (Roger), Bill (Sally), Patty Barosso (David), Bruce (Deborah), and Gloria Nystrom (Rich). Mahlon moved his family from Minneapolis to Colorado Springs, CO, and in 1963 to Concord, CA. He and Pearalee then moved to Vacaville, CA and then to Shingle Springs. Pearalee preceded him in death in 2012. Mahlon is survived by his children, 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. A funeral mass and celebration of Mahlon's life is scheduled for Thursday, March 28 at 11:00 AM, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 3111 Tierra de Dios Drive, El Dorado Hills, CA. His and Pearalee's ashes will be interred at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA on Friday, March 29, at 10:00 AM. We are grateful for the care by Marshall Hospital staff, Visiting Angels, Meals on Wheels, and Snowline Hospice. Donations in Mahlon's memory may be sent to Snowline Hospice and Meals on Wheels. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close