Maimie Mihoko Mizukami
Maimie Mihoko Mizukami passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020, at the age of 83. Maimie was born on April 10, 1936 in Sacramento, CA. She is survived by her loving daughter and best friend Pam. During World War II, Maimie and her family were interned at the Japanese American Relocation Camp in Jerome, Arkansas. After the war, Maimie and her family returned to Elk Grove, CA where she attended local schools and graduated from Elk Grove High School in 1954. Maimie was preceded in death by her parents Jinhichi and Kimiye Hayashida, sisters Mary Imai, Yoshiko Hamada, brother Robert Hayashida and husband Kiyo Mizukami. In addition to her daughter, she is also survived by her sisters Kim Diaz, Fumi Shigetoshi, Toyo (Ruth) Castellano, Cathy Wullschleger and brother Alan Hayashida. We will miss Maimie's colorful and fun personality, bright beautiful smile and red lipstick. She enjoyed life to the fullest and had the biggest heart. She loved shopping, cooking, reading her tabloids and spending time with her family, friends and especially her kitties. The Mizukami house was a popular hub for countless number of Pam's friends growing up and Maimie loved being their second mom. The family would like to thank the staff of the ACC Care Center and DaVita West Elk Grove Dialysis for their kindness, wonderful care and assistance. Remembrances may be sent to ACC Senior Services or to the charity of your choice. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by W.F. Gormley & Sons, for updated information please visit their website.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
W.F. Gormley & Sons
2015 Capitol Ave
Sacramento, CA 95811
(916) 443-6513
