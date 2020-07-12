1/1
Major Daniel Hiram Birks
Major Daniel Hiram Birks was born in Jamestown, ND and entered Heaven at the age of 89 on June 16, 2020 in Sacramento. Dan is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ruth Mae (Sharits) Birks and 5 of their 7 children, and has joined 2 of his children in Heaven. Daniel served for many years as a Salvation Army Officer (Minister), and served locally as chaplain and counselor at the Adult Rehabilitation Center. He also served as the Director of Home Start Inc. in Roseville. He was a member of the Lions and Kiwanis Clubs. Dan is laid to rest at East Lawn Elk Grove Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life service will be held at The Salvation Army Citadel on August 1, 2020 at 2:00 pm. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Salvation Army, 2550 Alhambra Blvd., Sacramento 95817. For a more complete obituary please visit https://www.eastlawn.com/obituary/daniel-hiram-birks/.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 12, 2020.
