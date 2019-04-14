Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Makoto Mike Kimura. View Sign

Makoto Mike Kimura entered Nirvana at the age of 87 on April 6, 2019. Mike was born in Sacramento, California on November 14, 1931. He was the 10th of 12 children born to Giichi and Hisayo Kimura. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings: Kaz, Toshio, Yoshikazu, Shizuko Nakamura, Katsumi (Harry), Masao, Fumio, Hisako Nishimura, Noriko and Hiroshi. Mike is survived by one sister, Utako Kimura. In 1949 he met the girl of his dreams, Joyce, at the Sacramento Buddhist Church bazaar. They were married for 65 years. They had four children: Julie (Rodney), Ricke, Deanne and Gwynne (Steve); three grandchildren: Keri (Steve), Dustin (fianc‚ Mary) and Marki; four great-grandchildren: Kody, Jordan, Solana and Reign. Mike farmed with his brother Kaz for 45 years in the Riverside, Natomas and Woodland areas. In 1985 he went to work for the California Youth Authority until he retired in 1998. Mike enjoyed going to casinos and Las Vegas, spending time with his family, and watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports and their many activities. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 19 at 2:00 p.m. at the Buddhist Church of Sacramento, located at 2401 Riverside Boulevard, Sacramento, California. Business casual attire.

