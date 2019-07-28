Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Malcolm McClenaghan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Malcolm McClenaghan was born in Lancaster, Ohio to Donald and Frances (Enck) McClenaghan. After a long life, and more recently after struggles with dementia, he died at the age of 95 in Roseville, CA. He graduated from Lancaster High School (1940), and North Central College, Naperville, IL (B.A. 1944, M.Div. 1947). He was originally ordained in the Evangelical United Brethren Church (later the United Methodist Church); he was subsequently ordained in The Episcopal Church in 1951. Malcolm served multiple churches: Zion United Methodist Church, Luckey, OH; St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Toledo, OH; Grace & Holy Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Kansas City, MO; St. James Episcopal Church, Sault Ste. Marie, MI; Dean, Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Sacramento, CA; St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Modesto, CA; St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, Kenosha, WI; and Archdeacon, Episcopal Diocese of Northern California, Sacramento, CA. Malcolm served as Chaplain to the Fire Departments in Toledo, Sacramento, Modesto and Kenosha. In Toledo he led the effort to rebuild St. Paul's Church after a catastrophic fire. In Sacramento he helped establish Trinity House, a retirement facility across the street from the Cathedral. In Modesto he led the effort to build a new St. Paul's Church facility. In Kenosha he established two halfway houses for those in alcohol and drug rehabilitation one for men and one for women. He also served as President of the Affordable Community Housing Trust, an interfaith organization that built Lakeside Towers, an affordable senior housing project. In 1979, Malcolm was honored by the Jewish community and by the City of Kenosha as Grand Marshal of the July 4th parade for his interfaith work. Sailing was Malcolm's greatest recreational passion; he had boats at both the Kenosha Yacht Club on Lake Michigan and the Vallejo Yacht Club in California, where he once served as Commodore. He was an accomplished trombone player in his youth, then later played with a jazz band in Roseville. He became a Certified Financial Planner, was a licensed pilot, was involved in his Scottish Clan, and enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time. Malcolm is survived by his wife of 70 years, Elaine McClenaghan, his children, Monica Hutchison (Mark), Mary Kilps (Rick), Michael McClenaghan (Laura), Matthew McClenaghan (Katy), 8 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his sister, Elizabeth Bryan and brother, James McClenaghan. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, 10:30am at St. John's Episcopal Church, 2351 Pleasant Grove Blvd., Roseville, CA 95747. A reception will follow. Memorial gifts can be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, "Fr. Mac's" and Elaine's home church. Three words that sum up Malcolm McClenaghan's life are: "Dum Spiro Spero," the MacLennan Scottish Clan motto, which means "While I breathe I hope." Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

