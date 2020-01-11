Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Manuel Guerrero Becerra. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Manuel Guerrero Becerra, 91, passed away peacefully at home in Sacramento, CA on January 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife Maria Teresa and family. "Hardworking, devoted, humble and true" describes the man his family knew affectionately as Pop. Manuel was born in Sacramento on July 14, 1928, the eldest of eight children to Heliodoro and Otilia Becerra. Raised in the shadow of the Great Depression, long before he became a teenager, Manuel began working to help support his family. His parents moved the family to Tijuana, Mexico while he was a child, where he began to shine shoes or sell fruits picked from his father's farm after school. When he returned to California as a young teenager, living with relatives, he learned schools made little effort to teach an industrious "migrant", but employers were intent on hiring him. For several years, Manuel worked as a farm worker along the spine of Highway 99 and as a railroad worker for Southern Pacific Railroad. In 1953, he married the love of his life, Maria Teresa, whom he met in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico and brought to California. They settled in Sacramento where he worked as a cannery worker for Campbell Soup before beginning a decades long career as a road construction worker under the Laborer's union, Local 185 (64 year pensioned member), with Teichert Construction Co. Soon they started their family and bought their tiny first home. A decade later, with four growing children, Manuel dedicated his after-work hours building the family's second home with frequent help from friend and neighbor construction workers. For his 91 years, Manuel was a builder...the home where his children grew up...the fruits and vegetables we eat...the roads and highways we travel...the homes he and Maria Teresa bought, rented and renovated. While never within their reach, he and Maria Teresa worked to see their children enter college and serve in the military. He deeply loved this country though it took its time accepting him. His memory will be proudly and faithfully carried by Maria Teresa, his bride of 67 years; four children: Margie (Manuel) Juarez, Maria Elena (Ray) Becerra Rivera, Xavier (Carolina), and Teresa (Roy Fessenden) Tulp; ten grandchildren: Christy, Steven, Eric, Michael, Adrienne, Adam, Anelisa, Clarisa, Olivia, and Natalia; and three great-grandchildren: Olivia, Lily and Gabriel. He is survived by siblings Alfredo (Mercedes), Heliodoro (Velia), and Gloria, and a loving extended family. Manuel was preceded in death by his parents Heliodoro and Otilia, his siblings Angel, Dolores (Max) Hernandez, Consuelo (Miguel) Gomez, and Jose (Elena). From an early age, Manuel learned to rise with the sun. As the sun set on the first day of 2020, the angels took our beloved Manuel to his lasting home in heaven where he is no doubt, tools in hand, building. He is forever loved, and we will always build in his honor. Private services will be held for Manuel in Sacramento. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the California Rural Legal Assistance Foundation at

