Manuel "Manny" Hernandez, beloved Sacramento civic leader and public policy expert passed away peacefully on October 14, 2019 after courageously enduring a long-term illness. Manny was born July 17, 1949 in Mexico. His family immigrated to the United States when he was a young child. His parents first labored in the fields of California, and then rehabilitated old houses. From an early age, Manny embraced the essential values of hard work, honesty, and community service. His classmates from his hometown of Sonoma CA. remember Manuel "as a one-of-a kind guy in our high school. He was a quiet, but focused leader. By his senior year, he had become student body president, a basketball star, a baseball star, and was accepted to a top University. He graduated with honors from the University of California at Berkeley, and received a master's degree from Sacramento State University. Manny made Sacramento, California his home and dedicated his life to public service. He had many career accomplishments as a legislative advisor at the State Capitol, as a political strategist, and as an elected official. Manny helped formulate our state's public policies on complex issues of public education reform, unemployment benefit insurance, consumer and environmental protection, and child safety in motor vehicles. Manny worked to help gain passage of State Proposition 63 to provide expanded mental health services for Californians. He also helped write the law that prohibits school facilities from being located on land contaminated with toxins. In 1996, Manny was elected to the Board of Education of the Sacramento City Unified School District, became Board President, and served on the Board until 2008. Over the last decade, Manny led various community improvement groups in the Sacramento area while serving on the Board of Directors of La Familia Counseling Services, Cien Amigos, and United Latinos. His work with these organizations serving low income families, ensured counseling and employment services; an annual university fair for high school students and family members; candidate forums, voter registration drives, and college scholarships for thousands of students. Manny will always be remembered and loved as a man of exceptional character, grace, courage, and compassion. He will be sorely missed by his many friends in State, City, and community service. Manny is survived by the love of his life Carmen Hernandez, his children, Leila, Roman, his grandchildren, Paloma, Alaiya, Alexandrea, David, Elias, Roman Jr, and Liana, his great grandchild, Ray. Manny's son Victor preceded him in passing to eternity. A Viewing will be held at Saint Anthony Church 660 Florin Road, Sacramento, Ca on Tuesday, October 29, at 10:00am, Funeral Mass at 11:00am, followed by a Celebration of Life at the church hall.

