Manuel Gutierrez, 95, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 23, 2020. He was the husband of Betty Gutierrez. They shared 71 years of marriage together. Manuel was born in Mobile, AZ. He worked as an electrical engineer and retired from Mather AFB. He was a member of the Lodge in Fair Oaks as well as the American Legion and Legion of the Moose. In years past, Manuel was also an active member of the "Charros de California". Manuel served in the Army in World War II with the U.S. Ski Troopers at Camp Hale, Colorado. He enjoyed reading, coin collecting, playing his guitar and spending time with family. He will be remembered for his humbleness, kindness, generosity and his friendly personality. He is survived by his spouse Betty, daughter Rachel Murray, grandchildren Kimberly Carpenter, Renee, Louie Jr. and Felicia Rosales and 10 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter Cheryl and son Jim Gutierrez. Services will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 9am-12 noon at St. Mary's Cemetery and Funeral Center, 6509 Fruitridge Rd, Sacramento, CA 95820. The viewing will take place from 9am-10am, service from 10am-11am and burial thereafter. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the or St. Bonaventure Indian Mission & School (NM).

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 2, 2020

