Manuel "Manny" Rebollo passed away at age 90 in the home he shared with his wife of 65 years in Roseville, California on June 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife Helen (Holthouse) children Denise, Greg and Rick, 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Manny served in the Army and was a hard worker. He loved the San Francisco Giants and the 49ers, playing poker and golf. There is nothing he could not do when it came to home improvements and DIY projects. He was a very kind and social human and will be greatly missed by his loving family.

