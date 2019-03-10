Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Manuel Samonte Viernes. View Sign

Manuel Samonte Viernes aged 79, passed away on March 6, 2019, in Sacramento, CA. He was born on April 4, 1939, in Walnut Grove, CA. He was preceded in death by his fathers - Augustin Viernes and Danny Olaivar, and mother Fortunata Olaivar. Loving and devoted husband to Ann (Manlupig) for 51 years. He is survived by his only son Clifford (Christina), grandchildren Benjamin (Nicole), Steffan (Melody), and Alaina, and great-grandchildren Lillyana and Jaxen. Sisters and brother, Connie Pasquil, Lucille Houghtaling (Norman), Lorraine Young, Danny J. Olaivar (Kathy), and Leonora Grimes. Manuel grew up working in the Delta farmlands, graduated from Courtland High School in 1958, and proudly served in the Air Force. He worked as a Financial Auditor III for the State of California for 43 years. He enjoyed fishing, movies, Facebook, casinos, dancing, playing Lotto, but most of all spending time with his family and walking side-by-side with the love of his life, Ann. He was a member of the St. Paul Catholic Church's Bereavement Ministry, Siquijor Protective Assn., Siquijorian Fellowship of Sac., International Philippine Assoc., FFF, and several other Filipino organizations. "Love you to the moon and back and the universe."

