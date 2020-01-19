Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Manuel T. DeHerrera. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Manuel T. DeHerrera "Manny" lost his battle with Multiple Myeloma on January 3, 2020 in Elk Grove, CA. He was the 5th of 9 children of Augustin and Rose DeHerrera, both deceased. Survived by his children Jason (Rika) and Brandon (Erica) DeHerrera, grandsons Jason Jr, Augustine and Lorenzo DeHerrera, former wife Teri, brothers Charles (Nancy), Walter, Wilbert, Frank, Christopher DeHerrera, and sister Brenda (Richard) Valdez. Preceded in death by siblings Elmer DeHerrera and Liz Contreras. He graduated from Elk Grove High School and worked in construction most of his life as a master drywall finisher, proud of several projects in the Sacramento area. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and riding his Harley. He enjoyed many trips to New Mexico and Alaska for fishing and spending time with family. He was a great cook whether it be frying up the catch of the day or mastering the family recipes. He was a true animal lover and was always with his dog Rockstar. In his final weeks Manny enjoyed his time with his boys and the rest of his large extended family as they visited him in the hospital and at home during his final days. We are grateful that he got to visit with his son Jason who lives in Japan and spend one last Christmas Eve at the family ranch with all his siblings, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Services will be held on Tuesday, January 21st at 9:30am at St. Paul's Catholic Church located at 8720 Florin Road. Reception to follow immediately after mass in the Parish Hall.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 19, 2020

