1980 - 2019 Marc, a Sacramento native, passed away on February 28, 2019 at the age of 38. He attended El Camino High School, American River College, and CSU, Sacramento. He deeply loved, and is loved by, his family and a large group of friends. He is survived by his parents, Barbara Lais and Byron Lais, and stepmother Judith Lais; sister Sharyn (Ray) Ortega and stepsisters Jennifer (Jeff) Aitken and Debra (Joel) Carnes; and niece Linden and nephews Connor and Lochlan. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at River City Christian Church (Rancho Cordova) at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to your local mental health and/or addiction organizations are appreciated.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 17, 2019