Marc Charles McAnally passed away in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on October 29, 2019. He was the beloved son of Ron and Franca Lingren of Fair Oaks. He was preceeded in death by his father, Charles McAnally. He is survived by his sister Dana Carrigan and her husband Richard Carrigan, niece and Goddaughter Daniela Lingren, and two step sisters, Michele and Christina. Marc will be missed by his uncle Sergio Brida, aunts Lia Puccinelli and Ines Brida and many cousins. He had a bigger than life heart and a zest for life. He treasured his family, friends, and military buddies. Marc graduated from Bella Vista High School in Fair Oaks, California. His academic achievements included a B.S. and an M.B.A. He served in the military for 15 years, as a Sergeant in the Marine Corps and as a Captain in the Army. Marc enjoyed scuba diving, sky diving, skiing, golfing and fishing. He especially enjoyed climbing Mount Whitney with his friend Brian and his Dad. He loved his two dogs, Dante and Tessa. Marc is now resting in eternal peace with our Lord. A private family Memorial Service will be held in his honor. Donations can be sent to s or a .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 24, 2019